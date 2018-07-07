Thai cave rescue: Boys not ready to be evacuated, official says

CHIANG RAI: Thai officials ruled out any attempt to bring 12 boys and their football coach out of the flooded Tham Luang cave overnight, as they are not ready to dive yet.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn on Friday (Jul 6) night dispelled media reports citing a rescue diver who said he had been on standby for the mission.

Diver Ben Reymenants had told Belgian media that the operation would take place throughout the weekend as heavy rain was expected on Sunday, and that the boys would be evacuated two by two, beginning with the strongest boys.







Thailand's Navy SEAL commander earlier said rescuers may have "limited time" to attempt the tricky job of getting the group out, the first official admission waiting out the monsoon period in the cave may not be possible.



But Narongsak told reporters that while the boys were learning to dive, they were not ready yet.

"The boys' (condition) are not suitable ... (they) cannot dive at this time," he said.



"We'd like minimum risk. But we can't wait until it rains heavily and worsens the situation. If that happens, we'll need to reassess. The key thing is the kids' readiness to dive."



The Chiang Rai governor added that the air in the cave was "still all right" that the boys and their coach are able to walk around in their shelter.



Officials warned earlier on Friday that oxygen levels in the cave had fallen, and Narongsak acknowledged that the concern over the limited air inside the cave complex remains, and that rescuers have been pumping air into the cave through a 5km-long oxygen pipeline.



Narongsak said that authorities were trying to come up with the best plan for evacuation. “I’m worried about everyone who participates the Tham Luang rescue operation,” he added.

An experienced former Thai Navy Seal assisting with the rescue died after running out of oxygen on Friday, raising fears that it was far from safe for the kids to make the attempt.



The route to where the Thai boys and their football coach are trapped in the cave. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

The diver was working with a partner placing oxygen tanks in a section of the cave.

His death also highlighted the risks for the boys, who have no scuba diving experience, if authorities decide they should attempt to swim out of the flooded cave.

The round trip in and out of the cave to reach the boys can take a highly skilled diver about 11 hours.



But some involved have pointed out that the team has been in Tham Luang before they and their coach went in on Jun 23 and were trapped by floodwater, so the familiar terrain might help.



Rescue alternatives would be for the children to remain in the cave for months until the wet season ends and flood waters recede, or drilling a shaft into the cave from the forest above.

More than 100 air holes have been found above the cave complex, with 18 of them likely to be further explored, said Narongsak. Though one hole stretches down 400m, drilling can be time-consuming, he added.

The saga has captivated Thailand and the rest of the world as rescuers fought to pump out massive quantities of water to help make diving easier.

Though mild weather has held, light rains picked up again on Friday.

Parents of the trapped children have kept long vigils at the camp site, which has teemed with media and rescue workers.

But families have only been able to hear from their children through footage uploaded to the Thai Navy Seal Facebook page.

Messages of support for the "Wild Boars" team have come in from across the world, including from football stars in Russia for the World Cup.



