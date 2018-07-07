'Mum, Dad, I love you': First handwritten messages from Thai schoolboys trapped in Tham Luang cave

CHIANG RAI: People all over Thailand are worried about 13 strangers they have never met.

Since Jun 23, they have been stranded inside a large cave complex of Tham Luang in northern Chiang Rai - 12 schoolboys and their 25-year-old football coach.

The chamber where they are stuck is several kilometres deep, flooded and dark. But last night, the very first time they were able to deliver handwritten messages to their families, worry is the last thing they want from their loved ones.

"Don't worry about me. I miss all of you."



"Don't worry about me. I miss all of you - grandpa, aunty, mum, dad and everyone. I love you all. I'm doing well in here. Brothers from Thai SEALs are taking good care of me. Love you all," a boy whose nickname is Mik wrote on a piece of paper brought to his family by Thai navy SEALs.

"I'm fine," wrote another one. "It's just a bit chilly here but don't worry about me. Don't forget to throw my birthday party!"

Thirteen messages handwritten on pieces of paper were carried out to the outside world by Thai navy SEALs.

A handwritten note from two of the boys stuck inside the Tham Luang cave complex. (Photo: Pichayada Promchertchoo)

COACH SAYS SORRY

The football coach, Ekapol Chanthawong, also wrote to the boys' parents, promising to take the best care of them and apologising for bringing them in:

"All the children are doing well. They're well taken care of by the rescue team. I promise I will care for them the best I can. Thank you for all the support and please accept my apology."

Just like the children, the coach also has a message to his family.

"Dear aunty and granny, I'm doing well. Don't worry about me too much. Please take care of yourselves," he wrote.



"Aunty, can you please tell granny to prepare vegetable juice and pork snacks? I'll eat them when I get out. Love you all."

A RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK

More than 100 Thai navy SEALs have been working around the clock to retrieve the stranded football team in a race against nature.

Thailand is now in its monsoon season and heavy rains have been forecast in the north. If they pour, monsoon rains could raise the water levels inside the limestone cave complex to a threshold that prevents safe evacuation.





On Friday night, Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda joined other authorities and experts in a discussion about ways to retrieve the 13 stranded.



Former Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is heading the rescue operation said: “We have discussed different plans for various scenarios, including those suggested by foreign cave diving experts, to assess their feasibility.

"As I’ve always pointed out, they went in from the entrance and should come out the same way. Still, we continue to drill into air holes on top of the mountain. We’ve drilled more than 100 spots so far.

"Eighteen of them could potentially let the rescuers down to the stranded. The deepest we’ve drilled so far is more than 400m. However, we’re not convinced they would lead to where the children are trapped.”



Different plans for various scenarios were mentioned and their feasibility analysed.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast thundershowers in Chiang Rai, with chances of rains over the weekend.

The route to where the Thai boys and their football coach are trapped in the cave. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

Outside the cave, the wait drags on for parents and relatives of the boys and their coach. For any piece of information to reach them, it takes about 11 hours, given that the location of the stranded is deep inside the cave system.

Experienced divers have to walk on rocky terrain against strong currents, swim and dive in the dark through a labyrinth of passages in murky water for six hours to reach the survivors. It takes them five hours to come back out.

One of them died Friday morning.

A handwritten note from the coach.

Inside the cave, however, the boys and their coach remain in great spirits. A few of them wrote about what they want to eat and do when they manage to get out.

"Mum and dad, I love you, and my little brother too. If I can get out, please take me to have BBQ. I love you, mum, dad and brother," Nick wrote.





