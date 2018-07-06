Thai cave rescue: Diver dies after delivering oxygen tanks to cave complex

CHIANG RAI: A former Thai military diver involved in operations to rescue 12 boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand has died, said Chiang Rai deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck on Friday (Jul 6).

The diver, identified as a retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Saman Kunam, died on his way out of the Tham Luang cave complex after going in to supply one of the chambers with oxygen tanks on Thursday night.

"It was sad news, a former Seal who volunteered to help died last night about 2am," the deputy governor told reporters. "His job was to deliver oxygen (in the cave). He did not have enough on his way back."

The diver lost consciousness after placing oxygen tanks in the cave complex. First aid was administered but he could not be revived and subsequently died.

JUST IN: Former Thai navy Seal who joined #ThamLuang rescue operation lost his life Thursday night on his way out from the cave complex after delivering oxygen tanks pic.twitter.com/F6azBPNdCZ — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 6, 2018

UPDATE: A Navy SEAL diver has died last night due to “loss of air” during the ongoing rescue operations to save the 13 trapped in the #ThamLaung cave, according to the deputy Chiang Rai Governor. — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) July 6, 2018

His death highlights the perils of the operation to extract the team from deep inside the waterlogged cave, raising questions about the feasibility of bringing the youngsters out the same way.



Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Thai Seal commander Apakorn Yookongkaew sais they would take more precautions with children.



The route to where the Thai boys and their football coach are trapped in the cave. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their assistant coach were found inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Chiang Rai province on Monday, after nine days underground. They went missing after they set out to explore the cave on Jun 23.



#ThamLuang: Distance between Chamber 3 in cave complex to where football team is stranded is 1.7km. One diver needs to carry at least 3 oxygen tanks to reach them before replacing tanks the on way out. Despite the casualty, plan still remains for stranded boys, coach to dive out — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 6, 2018

