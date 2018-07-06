Thai cave rescue: Diver dies after delivering oxygen tanks to cave complex
CHIANG RAI: A former Thai military diver involved in operations to rescue 12 boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand has died, said Chiang Rai deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck on Friday (Jul 6).
The diver, identified as a retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Saman Kunam, died on his way out of the Tham Luang cave complex after going in to supply one of the chambers with oxygen tanks on Thursday night.
"It was sad news, a former Seal who volunteered to help died last night about 2am," the deputy governor told reporters. "His job was to deliver oxygen (in the cave). He did not have enough on his way back."
The diver lost consciousness after placing oxygen tanks in the cave complex. First aid was administered but he could not be revived and subsequently died.
His death highlights the perils of the operation to extract the team from deep inside the waterlogged cave, raising questions about the feasibility of bringing the youngsters out the same way.
Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Thai Seal commander Apakorn Yookongkaew sais they would take more precautions with children.
The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their assistant coach were found inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Chiang Rai province on Monday, after nine days underground. They went missing after they set out to explore the cave on Jun 23.
