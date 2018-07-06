Thai cave rescue: Diver dies after delivering oxygen tanks to cave complex
CHIANG RAI: A former Thai military diver involved in operations to rescue 12 boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand has died, said Chiang Rai deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck on Friday (Jul 6).
The diver, identified as a retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Saman Kunam, died on his way out of the Tham Luang cave complex after going in to supply one of the chambers with oxygen tanks on Thursday night.
"It was sad news, a former Seal who volunteered to help died last night about 2am," the deputy governor told reporters. "His job was to deliver oxygen (in the cave). He did not have enough on his way back."
The deputy governor maintained that the casualty has not dampened the morale of the rescuers.
“Under irregular circumstances like these, anything can happen," he said. "Still, everybody in the rescue operation is absolutely in good spirits. Our morale is great and we’ll continue our mission until we achieve our goal.”
The diver lost consciousness after placing oxygen tanks in the cave complex. First aid was administered but he remained unconscious and subsequently died.
His death highlights the perils of the operation to extract the team from deep inside the waterlogged cave, raising questions about the feasibility of bringing the youngsters out the same way.
Asked how the boys could make it out safely if an experienced diver could not, Thai Seal commander Apakorn Yookongkaew said they would take more precautions with children.
Originally from Roi Et province in Thailand’s northeast, Kunam was in his early thirties.
The former navy diver had left his position with the Thai military for a job with the Airports of Thailand at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport.
However after hearing news about the missing football team, he rejoined the navy's rescue operation as a volunteer.
His funeral is expected to take place on Friday evening.
The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their assistant coach were found inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Chiang Rai province on Monday, after nine days underground. They went missing after they set out to explore the cave on Jun 23.
