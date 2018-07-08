CHIANG RAI: A delicate yet gruelling operation is underway to evacuate 12 Thai schoolboys and their football coach who have been trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave complex since Jun 23.

The rescue operation chief declared Sunday (Jul 8) "D-day" - saying the boys' condition and other considerations such as water levels and the weather meant they were prepared for extraction.



The first boys are expected to be brought out at 9pm, earliest.

