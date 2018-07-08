Thai cave rescue operation on hold due to depleted oxygen levels: Mission chief

CHIANG RAI: The rescue operation to evacuate the 13 trapped in Tham Luang cave complex is on hold for now due to depleting oxygen levels, mission chief Narongsak Osottanakorn said on Sunday (Jul 8).

Speaking to the media, he confirmed that four boys have left the cave complex safely and are now in hospital in Chiang Rai's city centre.

"After 16 days, we finally get to see the 'Wild Boars'," Narongsak said, referring to the name of the football team the boys are part of. "Our mission is more successful than we've hoped for."



Shedding further light on the rescue mission, Narongsak said the first boy was evacuated from the cave at 5.40pm local time, while the second left about 10 minutes later. The third boy came out of the cave at 7.40pm, while the last one left the cave complex at 7.50pm.



Narongsak added that the other nine remain inside the cave complex, and that the first four boys were selected to come out based on the assessment of their health.



