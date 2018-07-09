Thai cave rescue: School to provide boys with special classes and rehabilitation upon return

MAE SAI: Mae Sai Prasitsart School, where six of the 12 Thai boys trapped in the Tham Luang cave study, will prepare special classes for the survivors once they return, said school director Kanet Pongsuwan on Monday (Jul 9).



Speaking at a press conference, Pongsuwan also said that the school will help rehabilitate them. He added that upon their return, the boys from the Wild Boar football team will be treated “like any other students at school” as what happened to them was simply an accident.



“We’ll never make them feel guilty over what has happened. We’ll not blame them for it,” added Pongsuwan, who said help and psychological support will also be given to help them recover.



The route to where the Thai boys and their football coach are trapped in the cave. (Graphic: Rafa Estrada)

Referring to Sunday’s successful rescue operation, Pongsuwan did not confirm whether the boys rescued were students at the school, but said the school was "happy they've been rescued" and looked after.



“Without the football coach, the situation could have been worse,” said Pongsuwan, commenting on the presence of 25-year-old “Coach Ake”, who has been trapped in the cave complex with the 12 students.



Waranchit, who knows some of the boys from the football team, told the media that he has been to the cave complex four times and even explored beyond where the 13 survivors have been stranded for more than two weeks.

Waranchit, who is also known as Chew, is a good friend of three boys from the Wild Boars football team - Dom, Mick and Pong.

He said that when they return to school, he wants to resume their same routine - eating and playing football at lunchtime.

