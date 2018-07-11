Boys lost weight but in good health as Thai cave rescue restores faith

CHIANG RAI: The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from inside a flooded Thai cave lost an average of 2kg during their ordeal but were generally in good condition and showed no signs of stress, a senior health official said on Wednesday (Jul 11).

One of the people rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex on Tuesday has signs of pneumonia, said the health officials on Wednesday at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

This comes after officials said they suspected signs of pneumonia in two boys who had been rescued on Sunday.

The first four boys who were rescued on Sunday are all recovering well, with their chest X-rays showing improvement, added one of the officials.

Those with signs of pneumonia may need to remain in hospital for a week, and can rest at home for another week.

In addition, most of the boys lost an "average of 2kg" inside the cave, said one official.

Thais reacted with relief, gratitude and exhilaration after the last group of the "Wild Boars" soccer team was rescued from the Tham Luang cave, near the border with Myanmar, on Tuesday night, ending an ordeal that gripped Thailand and the world.



#ThamLuang: Children with signs of pneumonia may need to remain at hospital for a week and can rest at home for another week. Almost all 13 survivors have had high white blood cell count, suggesting infection. All in great spirits, not stressed - Medical team — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 11, 2018

They were taken by helicopter to a hospital about 70km away to join their teammates in quarantine for the time being.

There were no signs of "serious infection" in the second group of boys rescued on Monday, said a health official, adding that the boys were visited by their parents on Wednesday.

#ThamLuang: 1st four boys recovering well. Chest x-ray shows better condition. 2nd group of 4 boys to receive visit by parents today. All remaining 5 didn't have low temperatures when they arrived, only one has signs of pneumonia: Medical team at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 11, 2018

Almost all the 13 people rescued had high white blood cell counts, suggesting infection, said one of the officials. However, all of the boys and their coach were in great spirits and not stressed.

"All #ThamLuang survivors are in great spirits probably because they've always stayed together as a team": Medical team on their mental health, adding they've lost about 1-2kg while trapped in caves. All conscious upon arriving at hospital, able to speak https://t.co/5eYUBk3kCL — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 11, 2018

The 12

boys and their football coach had been stranded in the cave complex since Jun 23 and their rescue dominated front-page headlines in Thailand.

"All Wild Boars Saved," read one headline.

"Hooyah! Mission accomplished," read another, echoing the rallying cry of the Thai Navy SEALs involved in the rescue.

The hashtag #Hooyah was also hugely popular with Thai netizens wanting to show their support for the hundreds of rescuers, including divers from around the world, who helped to get the boys out.



