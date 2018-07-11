Boys lost weight but in good health as Thai cave rescue restores faith

Billboard showing rescued Thai boys
Motorists pass by a billboard displaying a photograph of the Thai Wild Boar football team "Wild Boar and their coach with a message reading "welcome home brothers" in Chiang Rai on July 10, 2018, following their rescue. (Photo: AFP / TANG CHHIN SOTHY)
By Pichayada Promchertchoo @PichayadaCNA
CHIANG RAI: The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from inside a flooded Thai cave lost an average of 2kg during their ordeal but were generally in good condition and showed no signs of stress, a senior health official said on Wednesday (Jul 11).

One of the people rescued from the Tham Luang cave complex on Tuesday has signs of pneumonia, said the health officials on Wednesday at the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

This comes after officials said they suspected signs of pneumonia in two boys who had been rescued on Sunday.

The first four boys who were rescued on Sunday are all recovering well, with their chest X-rays showing improvement, added one of the officials.

Those with signs of pneumonia may need to remain in hospital for a week, and can rest at home for another week.

In addition, most of the boys lost an "average of 2kg" inside the cave, said one official.

Thais reacted with relief, gratitude and exhilaration after the last group of the "Wild Boars" soccer team was rescued from the Tham Luang cave, near the border with Myanmar, on Tuesday night, ending an ordeal that gripped Thailand and the world.

They were taken by helicopter to a hospital about 70km away to join their teammates in quarantine for the time being.

There were no signs of "serious infection" in the second group of boys rescued on Monday, said a health official, adding that the boys were visited by their parents on Wednesday.

Almost all the 13 people rescued had high white blood cell counts, suggesting infection, said one of the officials. However, all of the boys and their coach were in great spirits and not stressed.

The 12 

boys and their football coach had been stranded in the cave complex since Jun 23 and their rescue dominated front-page headlines in Thailand.

"All Wild Boars Saved," read one headline.

Thai cave rescue Navy SEALs
The last four Thai Navy SEALs come out safely after completing the rescued mission inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since Jun 23, 2018. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

"Hooyah! Mission accomplished," read another, echoing the rallying cry of the Thai Navy SEALs involved in the rescue.

The hashtag #Hooyah was also hugely popular with Thai netizens wanting to show their support for the hundreds of rescuers, including divers from around the world, who helped to get the boys out.

