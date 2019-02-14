Thai constitutional court accepts petition to dissolve Thai Raksa Chart party

BANGKOK: Thailand’s constitutional court on Thursday (Feb 14) accepted a petition to dissolve the political party that nominated a princess as candidate for prime minister.

The Thai Raksa Chart party had put forward Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya, the elder sister of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, as their prime ministerial candidate for the country’s upcoming election.



But her nomination quickly earned a sharp rebuke from the King, who called his sister's political foray "highly inappropriate" and unconstitutional.

Thailand's monarchy is seen as being above politics, although royals have intervened in public during times of political crisis.



The princess was later disqualified as a candidate by the Election Commission, which then filed a request with the constitutional court to have the Thai Raksa Chart party disbanded for bringing a royal family member into politics.

Thursday’s decision means that the case will now be debated in court, which is meeting at the end of February. If the commission's petition is successful, it could spell the end for the party.



The party has close links to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is in self-imposed exile since 2008.

Ubolratana relinquished her royal titles in 1972 when she married American Peter Jensen, who was a fellow student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). But the palace still considers her as "part of the Chakri dynasty" and a royal family member.

