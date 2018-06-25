Thai deputy PM says general election to be held between Feb 24 and May 5

BANGKOK: Thai Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Monday (Jun 25) a general election will be held next year between Feb 24 and May 5, signalling the possibility of another delay of a vote that had tentatively been set for next February.

Wissanu also told reporters the ruling junta would lift a ban, in place since a 2014 coup, on some political activity by parties between September and December this year.

But a ban on campaigning would remain during that period, Wissanu said.

The military has been running Thailand since the May 2014 coup when it ousted the civilian government of Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The government has repeatedly delayed the general election, which was first tentatively set for 2015, and then said to be planned to take place by February 2019, before the latest announcement.

