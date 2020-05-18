Thai economy shrinks most in eight years in Q1, worse yet to come

BANGKOK: Thailand's economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter but by less than expected, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.

The state planning agency, reporting January to March data on Monday (May 18), slashed its forecast for 2020 gross domestic product to a contraction of 5 to 6 per cent from growth of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent projected in February.

That would be the worst decline since 1998, when the Asian financial crisis damaged the economy.

The agency also cut its projection for this year's exports and foreign tourist numbers, the main drivers of Thai growth.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 1.8 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the deepest contraction since the fourth quarter of 2011, when there was bad flooding.

That was better than a 4 per cent contraction seen in a Reuters poll, and compared with downwardly revised 1.5 per cent growth in the final quarter of 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2 per cent, also smaller than the poll's 4.5 per cent decline.

The agency revised October to December's quarterly GDP to a 0.2 per cent contraction from 0.2 per cent growth, meaning the economy slipped into a technical recession.

The economy will be hit the hardest in the second quarter by lockdowns, before gradually recovering, Secretary General of the National Economic and Social Development Council Thosaporn Sirisumphand told a news briefing.

Most economists expect the central bank to cut its key interest rate further from a record low of 0.75 per cent at its next meeting on Wednesday to help support the economy.

Thailand's economy is heavily reliant on global trade and tourism, which has taken a hit from the pandemic that has infected more than four million people globally.

