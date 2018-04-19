Islamic State suspect wanted by Malaysia released after questioning: Thai defence ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: A Thai national wanted by Malaysian police for suspected links to Islamic State (IS) has been released after authorities found no affiliation to the terror group, an official from the Thai defence ministry told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Apr 19).

It was reported earlier on Thursday that Awae Wae-Eya, 37, had been arrested.

“This individual Awae was arrested by authorities. They have questioned him. He is not Islamic State. He has been released,” said Panitan Wattanayagorn, principal security advisor to Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

“He (Awae) has no record of participating in any IS activities. He is just active online, making comments on IS-linked websites,” Panitan told Channel NewsAsia.

He did not elaborate on when Awae was arrested and released.

According to Malaysian news agency Bernama, he was arrested in Cho Airong district in southern Thailand.

Awae hails from Narathiwat province, and is believed to be a former member of southern Thailand’s separatist movement.

Malaysian police announced on Monday that they were trying to track him down, along with three other IS-linked suspects over their alleged involvement in a plot to kidnap and kill police officers, as well as attack churches and temples in Johor.

A Malaysian security source earlier told Channel NewsAsia that Awae had pledged allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi, and was planning to establish an IS presence in southern Thailand to fund his “jihad.”

It marked the first known case of a Thai Malay pledging allegiance to IS. Southern Thailand insurgents have long eschewed IS and other radical groups as their fight is for greater autonomy, not global jihad.

Panitan said Thai authorities have also detected several individuals in southern Thailand who have been communicating with people in the Middle East via extremist websites.

“But they have not taken part in any real action on the ground (with terrorists). Some of them have been using IS’ name to raise money for themselves,” said Panitan.

“Authorities have since shut down several websites,” he added, without elaborating.

When contacted, Malaysian police declined to comment on the release of Awae.