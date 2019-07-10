Thai king endorses new cabinet weeks after disputed election

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed the new civilian cabinet of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha following a Mar 24 election, the Royal Gazette said on Wednesday (Jul 10).

The endorsement comes after weeks of discussion following the former junta leader Prayuth being picked by military-appointed senators and lawmakers who were elected in a vote that his opponents said was rigged.



Prayuth was also named as defence minister. The new finance minister is Uttama Savanayana, leader of the Palang Pracharat Party which backed Prayuth, who first seized power in a 2014 coup.

