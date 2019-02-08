Thai king says sister's candidacy for prime minister is 'inappropriate', 'unconstitutional': Palace statement

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Friday (Feb 8) said his sister's candidacy for prime minister in the upcoming March election is "inappropriate" and "unconstitutional", according to a palace statement.

The King’s announcement effectively ends the very short PM candidacy of his sister, Princess Ubolratana and that of the @TsnParty. But we hear no reaction from them yet. https://t.co/HXCA4C90Gp — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) February 8, 2019

It was announced earlier on Friday that Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya would run for prime minister in the country's upcoming election on Mar 24 - an unprecedented move in Thai political history.

She was nominated as the Thai Raksa Chart Party's candidate in the prime ministerial race.

She will be running against current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who also announced on Friday his intention to contest the Mar 24 elections.

"Involvement of a high-ranking member of the royal family in politics, in whatever way, is an act that conflicts with the country's traditions, customs, and culture, and therefore is considered extremely inappropriate," the king said in a statement issued by the palace.

The statement also said that although the princess had relinquished her royal titles, she is still "part of the Chakri dynasty" and thus a royal family member.

The 67-year-old princess is the eldest child of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit.

In 1972, Princess Ubolratana gave up her royal style and title to marry MIT student Peter Ladd Jensen. The princess, who took the name Mrs Julie Jensen, then settled in the US with her husband.

She relocated to Thailand in 2001, following her divorce in 1998.

Despite never regaining her full royal titles – she is currently referred to as Tunkramom Ying or Daughter to the Queen Regent – the princess performs royal duties and is treated by officials as a member of the royal family.

