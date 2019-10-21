Thai king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of all titles: Palace

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his 34-year-old consort of all titles, the palace announced Monday (Oct 21), a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century.

Former army nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was dismissed from the rank of "Chao Khun Phra" for "disloyalty to the king," the Royal Gazette said, as well as "acting against the appointment of the Queen (Suthida) ... for her own ambitions."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In doing so, she had violated royal prerogative and given various commands related to the king's and queen's royal duties, the Royal Gazette added.





Advertisement

Advertisement

BREAKING: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn removes Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi from royal and military titles pic.twitter.com/wf6PBP7SxE — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) October 21, 2019





Sineenat's actions were against the installation of Queen Suthida after she married King Maha Vajiralongkorn on 1 May 2019. Sineenat tried every way to stop the installation, wishing the king to make her his queen instead: Royal Gazette pic.twitter.com/0FhV6jeuxM — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) October 21, 2019





Thai king's ex-noble consort Sineenat has violated royal prerogative and given various commands related to the king's and queen's royal duties: Royal Gazette pic.twitter.com/Cv5fC30GFx — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) October 21, 2019





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.