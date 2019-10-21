Thai king strips 'disloyal' royal consort of all titles: Palace
BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has stripped his 34-year-old consort of all titles, the palace announced Monday (Oct 21), a shock move less than three months after she was bestowed with a position that had not been used for nearly a century.
Former army nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi was dismissed from the rank of "Chao Khun Phra" for "disloyalty to the king," the Royal Gazette said, as well as "acting against the appointment of the Queen (Suthida) ... for her own ambitions."
In doing so, she had violated royal prerogative and given various commands related to the king's and queen's royal duties, the Royal Gazette added.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.