Thai king swears in coup leader Prayut's Cabinet

BANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday (Jul 16) swore in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.

The ceremony came after Prayut declared an end to more than five years of military rule on Monday, saying that the country must now function as a normal democracy.

"We have to prepare for the next task that is to present the government policies and create a sense of unity for the country, religion, king, and all of us, the people," Prayut told reporters after the ceremony.

"Many people have high hope for this government."

The former army chief has said the coup was necessary to restore order after six months of street protests and violent clashes when he seized power in 2014. He said on Monday that things were getting back to normal after the Mar 24 election.

Prayut stays on as prime minister after being chosen by military-appointed senate and pro-military legislators under a system that his opponents said was unfair.

Prayut and his ministers took a group photo together and held their first Cabinet meeting at Government House.

It took Prayut more than a hundred days to form the Cabinet, following heated wrangling between his 19 coalition parties that holds a slim majority in parliament.

Critics say the Cabinet lineup showed that important government positions went to Prayut loyalists while potentially lucrative ministerial portfolios were shared among the government coalition partners.

