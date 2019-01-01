Thai king to be officially crowned in May

BANGKOK: Thailand's king is to be officially crowned in coronation ceremonies held May 4-6, the royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 1).

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 66, has been serving as monarch since shortly after his father died in 2016 after a 70-year reign.

Advertisement

"His Majesty deems it fit to hold the coronation ceremony per royal traditions for the good fortune of the nation and the kingdom, to be enjoyed by the hopeful people," the statement said.

His official coronation has been delayed until after a period of mourning for his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was revered as a semi-divine figure in Thailand.

