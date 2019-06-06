Thai lawmakers elect military chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha as PM

BANGKOK: Thailand's new parliament voted in ruling military chief General Prayut Chan-ocha as prime minister on Wednesday (Jun 5), five years after he overthrew an elected government.

The former army chief secured the 375 votes needed to secure the post in a vote by both houses of parliament, one of which was entirely appointed by the military.

The vote comes 10 weeks after a Mar 24 general election that opposition parties say was designed to extend and legitimise military dominance over government.

Military strongman Prayut, 65, was the former head of the Thai army who staged the bloodless coup in May 2014 after months of sometimes violent street protests that pitted rural supporters of ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra against her Bangkok-based, royalist opponents.

He was made prime minister in August that year by a military-stacked council that he had hand-picked.

