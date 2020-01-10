Thai opposition leader says he has been charged over huge anti-government rally

Thailand's opposition Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn speaks before he reports to Bangkok police station

BANGKOK: Thai opposition party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been charged in connection with an anti-government rally he staged last month, he said on Friday (Jan 10) after meeting with police.

The Dec 15 rally Thanathorn called was the largest since a 2014 coup when then-army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power from a civilian government.

Thanathorn said he and seven others were charged on Friday with breaching a law on public gatherings that was imposed under Prayuth's military government.

He said he has denied the charges, which he described as politically motivated.

Source: Reuters/hm

