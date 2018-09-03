Thai police end female admission to cadet school: Report

BANGKOK: Thailand's Royal Police Cadet Academy will only take in male students from next year, the Bangkok Post reported on Monday (Sep 3).

Citing a Royal Thai Police Office order which was posted on Facebook, the Post reported that the school will reserve all 280 vacancies for males for the next academic year.

Advertisement

The order did not provide reasons for the move, according to the Post.

The announcement comes after the Thai police last month restricted admission for the role of investigators to males.

That decision triggered an outcry from women's rights groups which called for authorities to look into its validity.



According to the Bangkok Post, the police cadet school received female students for the first time in 2009.

Advertisement