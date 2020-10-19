Thai police seek probe of media over protests: Document

Thai police seek probe of media over protests: Document

Thai activists link arms to protect a demonstration and to guide protesters in Bangkok
A group of Thai activists link arms to protect a demonstration and to guide protesters at Asok intersection in Bangkok, Thailand October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chayut Setboonsarng

BANGKOK: Thai police are seeking an investigation of four media outlets and a protest group over their coverage of protests on suspicion of breaking emergency measures restricting information, according to a document published by local media on Monday (Oct 19).

"It appears that there was content that affected state security, peace and order, or the good morals of the people," the Oct 16 document quoted police as saying.

Police would request Thailand's broadcast regulator and digital ministry to investigate the outlets "and suspend broadcasting or remove computer information", the statement said.

Police said there would be a briefing on the subject, but made no immediate comment.

