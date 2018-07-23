Thai police seize large haul of drugs bound for Malaysia

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 400kg of Ice and 77kg of heroin into Malaysia, Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) said on Monday (Jul 23).



Six suspects were arrested in separate operations in Hatyai, Chumpon and Nakhon Si Thammarat last Thursday and Friday.

"NSB believed the drugs are destined for Malaysia," said an NSB spokesperson, adding that a lorry transporting the drugs was intercepted at a petrol station in Kuanlong subdistrict, Hatyai.

NSB officers found the drugs hidden under PVC pipes the lorry was carrying. The driver was detained for further interrogation.

Three other suspects, believed to be acting as the syndicate's "reconnaissance party", were picked up in Thungsong district, Chumpon, while another two suspects were nabbed in Nakhon Si Thammarat.



All the suspects, aged between 27 and 53, have been detained to facilitate investigations.

NSB southern provinces commander Kitti Sapaothong said the lorry was heading to Takbai in Narathiwat province, southern Thailand, after making a brief stop at a petrol station in Hatyai.

Takbai is located near the Thai-Malaysian border.

"NSB investigations revealed the suspects had transported drugs to Takbai several times before this," he said.

He added that NSB officers began tracking the lorry after receiving intelligence information about its presence.

After an exhaustive search, Sapaothong said authorities located the lorry in Hatyai at about 9pm local time last Thursday.

The seizure adds to a massive haul of drugs confiscated during several raids this month.

Earlier, NSB officers seized nearly 10 million Yaba tablets and 700kg of marijuana in two separate operations in Pathum Thani and Udon Thani.

The confiscated drugs are estimated to have a street value of about 450 billion baht (US$13.5 billion).