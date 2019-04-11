Thai police warn against social media posts with nudity, alcohol during Songkran: Report

BANGKOK: Thai police on Wednesday (Apr 10) warned against the posting of social media content featuring alcohol consumption, nudity and lewd acts during the Songkran festival.

Such actions would be punishable with a fine, a jail term, or both, reported the Nation.

Spokesman and deputy commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) Siriwat Deepor was quoted by the publication as saying that previous celebrations often saw inappropriate photos uploaded on social media.

This year, those posting or sharing content showing revellers wearing “sexually-provocative clothing” could be charged under the Computer Act, Siriwat said. If charged, they could face up to five years in jail, a fine of up to 100,000 Thai Baht or both.

Revellers captured on video or photos could also be charged with performing a shameful act in public under the Criminal Code and fined up to 500 Baht.

Additionally, those uploading social media posts that invite others to drink alcohol could be jailed for up to one year and fined up to 500,000 Baht, under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

Indecent posts or live streams found to be against society's good morality and the law could be also be subjected to legal action, The Nation reported.

He also urged revelers to celebrate with cultural activities and avoid behaving in ways that could violate the Computer Act and related laws, the newspaper reported.

The Nation said TCSD commander Pol Maj-General Paiboon Noihoon has instructed officers to monitor Thai social media over the holiday.

This is in order to investigate potential violations and prevent other viewers, especially the youth, from copying such behaviour and to ensure that the festivities are celebrated according to the country’s culture and tradition.

“Be warned that TCSD officers are able to probe and to trace [postings] back to the culprits to face prosecutions, and the suspects cannot claim to not know the law or their action’s consequences or not having an illegal intention,” Paiboon said.

