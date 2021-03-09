Thai prime minister sprays reporters with disinfectant
BANGKOK: Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday (Mar 9) sprayed reporters with disinfectant at a weekly news conference, after getting riled up by a question.
After fielding a slew of questions from journalists in Bangkok, General Prayut was asked about a possible Cabinet reshuffle. He told the reporters to mind their own business, before grabbing a bottle of alcohol mist and dousing the front row of reporters.
The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his unpredictable behaviour.
In the past, he has spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung a banana peel at camera operators.
After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media, and instead set up a life-size cutout of himself. “Ask this guy,” he said and walked away.