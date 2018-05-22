Thai protesters prepare to march in Bangkok, police set up barriers

BANGKOK: Anti-government protesters gathered in Bangkok on Tuesday (May 22) to prepare to march from a university in the Thai capital to Government House to demand that the military government hold a general election by November.

Police have declared Government House and surrounding streets a no-go zone for the opposition march marking four years since a May 22, 2014 coup and have warned protesters not to defy a junta ban on public gatherings.

Advertisement

Many police at Thammasat University as anti-military government protesters have camped out inside to protest this morning on the 4th anniversary of the coup. We’ll have continuous coverage on @ChannelNewsAsia today. pic.twitter.com/IxO0h9mWWt — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) May 21, 2018

Police set up barriers along some roads near the university and carried out security checks on Tuesday, prompting protesters to complain that they were being prevented from gathering.

One of the protest organisers, Sirawith Seritiwat, also known as Ja New, said protesters planned to march peacefully.

"I hope they will let us walk out. We have no intention to prolong today's activities. I think they will try to stop us ... we will not use violence," Sirawith told Reuters.



There are about 1,200 police officers on duty today for today’s anti-coup protest today. pic.twitter.com/wWUHuwAO5W — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) May 21, 2018

Police said more than 100 protesters had gathered by early morning and more were arriving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activists complained of a military crackdown ahead of the gathering.

On Monday, Sunai Phasuk, Thai researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch group, said two activists had been held incommunicado at a secret detention centre.

“10 minutes we will make our way to Government House!” Pro-elections activists are readying to leave Thammasat University, but police outnumber them massive and won’t let them go. pic.twitter.com/rpMyqJUAWj — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) May 22, 2018

"Their alleged 'crime' is providing loud speakers for anti-junta rally," Sunai wrote on Twitter.

They were later released.

The junta, known as the National Council for Peace and Order, is facing a public perception crisis, according to international and domestic polls that say corruption is as endemic as ever.

The government has also repeatedly delayed the general election, which was first tentatively set for 2015, with the latest date now February 2019.

Some fear the date could be pushed back again.

Protests against military rule have taken place intermittently in Bangkok since the start of the year.

The police is insisting that the protesters must disperse because public gathering of more than 5 is illegal. The protesters are about to march to the Government House today, marking the 4th year anniversary of Thai Military Coup. pic.twitter.com/kaVx2phtoq — Kittiphum (Earth) (@KEarthling) May 22, 2018





"We want elections. Nothing is being done to guarantee they happen in February," Anuthee Dejthevaporn, 30, told AFP a few hours ahead of the planned march.

"If they decide to use force against us, there is nothing we can do," he said, referring to Bangkok's history of violent crackdowns on street politics.



The protesters, who appeared relaxed despite the police presence, were an apparent mix of student activists and former "Red Shirts", one-time supporters of the Shinawatra clan.

Governments led by family members or their allies have dominated Thai general elections since 2001.

But they have been hit by two coups in that time and endless legal cases which have seen Yingluck and her older brother Thaksin flee abroad to avoid jail.

Prayut, who draws backing from an arch-royalist Bangkok elite, says he was forced to seize power to heal the kingdom's caustic political divides and reboot an economy stalled by months of protests against Yingluck's government.

He has banned political gatherings of five or more people and silenced criticism with legal charges and tight monitoring of prominent activists.

In between a junta-appointed national assembly has signed off on a new constitution that ties future elected governments to a 20-year plan for the country.

The charter also creates an appointed upper house and other checks to the power of future civilian governments, in what analysts say is a brazen assault on the political base of the Shinawatras.

The family have relied on the loyalty of the rural north and northeast to power them to government - although after years put through the wringer by the army it is unclear exactly how much support the family still draws.