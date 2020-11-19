Protesting the Thai way: With pork barbecue

BANGKOK: In the midst of thousands of Thai anti-government protesters, one man made his own statement: With barbecued pork.

Joined by onlookers, he made an impromptu picnic on Wednesday (Nov 18) night outside the Thai police headquarters as protesters splashed it with paint and sprayed graffiti nearby.

"For those who are still at home, did not join the protest and think that there is violence or that we are using violence on the authorities, I want to show them there is no violence," the man, who gave his name only as Mew, told Reuters.

The demonstration followed the most violent day in months of protests, when dozens were hurt as police used tear gas and water cannon to try to push back protesters.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday that all laws would be used against protesters who break them.

The protests seek his removal, a new constitution and reforms to the powerful monarchy.

Eating grilled pork "mookata" has become loaded with symbolism in Thailand because of a pun used to mock an expression of praise for the monarchy.