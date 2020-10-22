At least 3 dead, dozens injured in Thailand gas line blast

BANGKOK: At least three people were killed and 28 injured on Thursday (Oct 22) after a gas line exploded in Thailand's Samut Prakan province, south-east of Bangkok.

The gas line belonged to Thailand's state-owned oil and gas company, PTT.

"PTT joined local rescue teams to bring the wounded to the hospital," the company said in a statement.

According to the Bangkok Post, two elderly women in their 80s were among the three people killed.

Residents of nearby houses of the explosion had fled to safety, while others were evacuated by the police, the news outlet reported.

A police spokesman said the gas pipe had exploded opposite a police station in Bang Bo district.

A police spokesman said the gas pipe exploded opposite Preng police station in Bang Bo district. (Photo: Facebook/1197Callcenter)

The explosion occurred after natural gas leaked from a pipe and caught fire at about 12.55pm, PTT said in a statement.

The Bangkok Post said 40 to 50 fire engines were called to the scene to help battle the huge blaze.

Video from the scene showed flames leaping dozens of metres into the air and a large cloud of smoke hanging high above the facility.

The charred remains of houses and cars can also be seen.

A video from the scene also showed the charred remains of houses and vehicles. (Photo: Twitter/Traffic_1197)

PTT said that the fire was brought under control and that gas going into that pipeline had been stopped.

Gas supplies have been restored for industrial customers and power plants, company official Chokchai Thanamethee told reporters.