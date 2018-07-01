Thai rescuers establish base deep inside cave where boys trapped

CHIANG RAI, Thailand: Thai navy divers had still to navigate their way through 3km of dark, flooded cave passages on Sunday (Jul 1) to reach the spot rescuers believe would give 12 missing boys and their football coach a better chance of survival.

Eight days into the search, there has still been no contact with the boys, aged between 11 and 16, or their 25-year-old coach since they went off after football practice to explore the vast Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Rai.

Advertisement

With the boys' way out blocked by flood waters from the heavy rains, rescuers are hoping that they made it through to an elevated rock mound in one of the underground chambers far under the mountain. Cavers have nicknamed the potential safety spot "Pattaya Beach" after one of Thailand's best known tourist destinations.

Rear Admiral Apakorn Yuukongkaew, commander of Thailand's elite navy SEAL unit said divers had reached 'chamber three', having been driven back by rising floodwaters when they reached the same point earlier in the week.

"From chamber three to the intersection and then onto Pattaya Beach, this area is all flooded and dark," Apakorn told reporters. "It's about 3km from chamber 3 to Pattaya Beach."

"Today what we have to do is to rush to the kids ... We will not stop until we find them."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soldiers and rescue workers work in Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

WORKING BASE SET UP IN CAVE

Officials have also set up a working base deep inside a passageway and expressed optimism about their progress as bad weather eased.

Monsoon rains have complicated the frantic search for the children, aged 11 to 16, and the coach who have not been heard from since they ventured into the Tham Luang cave last Saturday in northern Thailand and were blocked by heavy rains.

But a break in the wet weather and the establishment of a forward operating base inside the twisting chambers has raised hopes that the 13 could be located and tended to soon.

Responders are placing extra oxygen tanks along the walls and lighting in hopes that they can provide a path to Pattaya Beach.

The base will also help rescuers bring the boys out if and when they are found, and provide them with immediate food and medical assistance.

"We have a plan today for the next process after the rescue. We have a plan about what to do, how the treatment will be," Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorne said, adding that they were also exploring entering the cave by drilling from above.

The upbeat attitude comes after a week of heavy rains that pounded the area near the Myanmar and Laos borders, making it difficult to reach deeper into the 10-kilometre-long (six-mile) recesses of Tham Luang.

"I'm feeling happy like I've never felt in a long time. Many good signs," the football team's head coach Nopparat Khanthavong, 37, told AFP on Sunday.

"The rain has stopped and rescue teams have found potential ways to reroute the waterway," diverting its flow so no more enters the cave, he said. "The families are feeling much better too."

Soldiers and rescue workers carry out a simulated victim during a drill, near the Tham Luang cave complex, as an ongoing search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach continues, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

"I MISS THEM"

The race to save the boys has dominated news bulletins, gripping the nation, and relatives of the missing children have kept up a long vigil at the mouth of the cave.

Dr Somsak Akkasilp, director-general of the Medical Services Department, said the group's survival depended on whether they found fresh drinking water, but he was concerned about the risk of infection from unclean water, or contact with some animal inside the cave.

"They should be okay without food for eight days," he said.

Rescue teams have also been scouring thick jungle on the mountainside for alternative routes into the cave.

Helicopters were seen flying over the cave complex on Sunday morning dropping supplies to police and other rescue teams that camped there overnight.

Large water pumps were also installed in a nearby village to drain water from the area.

Tham Luang is one of Thailand's longest and toughest caves to navigate, but drilling experts hope its limestone formations could mean a series of holes and alternative entrances that could possibly be explored by camera.

"We still expect some difficulties, because we have to drill not vertical, but inclined," Suthisak Soralump, a geotechnical engineer leading up drilling efforts, told AFP. "But anyway we put our best team in Thailand to come. So let us try."

Relatives of the missing footballers pray as they keep vigil near the Tham Luang cave AFP/LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA

Officials said the boys know the site well and have visited many times before, so they may have been able to take refuge above the floodwaters.

Rescuers found footprints and handprints in a chamber earlier in the week, farther in from where they had found the kids' football boots, backpacks and bicycles.

Relatives and friends have held vigils and prayed for their safe return.

"I miss them," said 15-year-old Thananchai Saengtan, a friend of a player. "I want them to come back so we can play football together again."