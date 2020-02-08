Thai soldier kills at least 10 people in livestreamed shooting rampage: Police

BANGKOK: A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a livestreamed shooting on Saturday (Feb 8) in the northeastern city of Korat, police said.

There are "more than 10 dead" and many injured, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen told AFP, as authorities sealed off a shopping centre in pursuit of the suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local media Thairath said that 12 people had been killed in the shooting, which is a rare event in Thailand other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.

The gunman, identified by police as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma, stole an army vehicle and also posted photos and video of himself in full tactical gear as the attack in Korat was carried out.

Mass shooting in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) - allegedly carried out by member of the military. Multiple deaths reported https://t.co/ROEbeosN10 — Jack Board (@JackBoardCNA) February 8, 2020

The man had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that "Death is inevitable for everyone." He also posted a picture of what appeared to be his hand holding a gun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The soldier had opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 250km from Bangkok, Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.



Video and photos circulating online showed panicked scenes, with people fleeing and what appeared to be the sound of automatic gunfire filling the air.

According to social media posts, the gunman also opened fire inside a shopping mall, Terminal 21 Korat.

Police in the province said they have sealed off the mall but have yet to capture the gunman.

Local media showed footage of the soldier getting out of a car in front of a shopping mall and firing a series of shots, sending people running. Gunshots could be heard on the video.

The shooter had initially gone to a house in the city and shot two people dead, before going to the weapons store on an army base and taking a new gun, local police said.

He also shot at people on the army base, they added.

The gunman reportedly posted on Facebook during his rampage; two of those posts said: "Should I surrender (give up)?" and "Well I stopped already".

Other posts that followed said "Getting wealthy from cheating (corruption) and taking advantage of others. Do they think they can take their money to use in hell?" and "Are those three dead yet?"

Really surreal watching an active shooter post status updates on Facebook.



This guy has killed 14 people so far in Korat. His latest two statuses say "Should I surrender (give up)?" and "Well I stopped already".#กราดยิงโคราช pic.twitter.com/q9BcNRJWk0 — Than R. (@thanr) February 8, 2020

Several social media users also posted snippets of what appeared to be a livestream of the gunman panning the video to show the area around him.

The gunman also reportedly posted a selfie on Facebook during the attack.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world but mass shootings by soldiers targeting civilians are rare.

Several shootings at courthouses late last year also renewed concern about gun violence in the Southeast Asia country.



In one high-profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for further updates.