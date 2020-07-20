Fifth Cabinet member to resign from Thai PM Prayut's government

BANGKOK: Thailand's Minister to the Prime Minister's Office Tewan Liptapanlop will resign on Monday (Jul 20), his party spokeswoman told Reuters, and would be the fifth member of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's Cabinet to quit in less than five days.

Chart Pattana Party spokeswoman Yaowapa Boorapolchai told Reuters the party leadership had decided Tewan would leave his post to pave the way for a Cabinet reshuffle.

Chart Pattana is among the 20 coalition partners of the government led by Prayut and it holds only one cabinet position.

Tewan's resignation would follow that of Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and two other ministers, who quit Prayut's Cabinet on Thursday.

