British diver involved in Thai cave rescue presented with certificate: Report

SINGAPORE: A British diver who was involved in efforts to rescue 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand has been presented with a "certificate of appreciation" on his departure from the country, local media reported on Thursday (Jul 5).

Broadcaster ThaiPBS showed footage of diver Robert Harper being presented with the certificate as well as what appeared to be a framed drawing showing him and the two other members of his team inside a heart along with the Thai boys and their football coach.

Advertisement

The certificate was given "as recognition for your public service to the citizens of Thailand in providing assistance in rescuing the 13 Thai individuals from the Tham Luang Cave", read the certificate.

"Your dedication to duty and professionalism reflects the highest credit upon yourself."

The certificate was signed by Thai Minister of Tourism and Sport Weerasak Kowsurat.

Harper was presented with the certificate at the airport, where he was escorted by officials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His departure from Thailand comes after the boys and their coach were finally found earlier this week after disappearing in the cave in the country's northern Chiang Rai province on Jun 23.

The group was found by Harper's two team-mates, British volunteer divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, who spearheaded the forward search party.

Thai authorities on Thursday said rescuers are trying to mount an operation focusing on bringing out the 13 before a downpour forecast for this weekend.



READ MORE | Full coverage of the search and rescue operation: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/Thailand-cave-rescue