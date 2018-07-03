Thai cave rescue: Who are the British divers who found the missing boys?

Two cave divers who found 12 Thai boys and their football coach on Monday (Jul 2) were neither military personnel nor professional divers, but volunteers from Britain.

As light was first shone on the faces of the young boys after nine long days of being trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, one of the questions the youngsters asked was: "Where you come from?"

Advertisement

"England, UK" one of the rescuers said.

The two British divers who found the boys are part of a three-man team from the British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC). They have been identified in media reports as John Volanthen, 47, and Rick Stanton, 56.



A team of Thai Navy Seals was with them when they found the lost boys.

Their voices were heard in a video of the first moments the boys were found, which was posted on the Thai Navy Seals Facebook page, said The Telegraph.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Volanthen, an Internet engineer in Bristol, is one of the leading experts in cave rescue, the British paper reported. He took up diving as a boy scout and when not underwater, is an ultramarathoner.

Mr Stanton, a firefighter in Coventry, has been diving since he was 18 and was awarded an MBE in 2013 for his rescue work.



The pair worked together to rescue a French potholer in 2010 and were part of a team that set a world record for the longest cave dive in the Pozo Azul cave system in Spain in 2011.

Both are volunteers with the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team.



Thai authorities had last week called the BCRC for help and three experienced cave divers were sent to help, the council said. Mr Volanthen and Mr Stanton were flown in, along with Mr Robert Charles Harper, the report said.

"Cave diving rescue requires specialist skills and equipment which the UK team is able to offer to the Thai authorities. This includes the ability to conduct cave dives in low visibility conditions and in small passages," the council said.

According to an update by the council, the pair of divers were "path-finding" through flooded passages and laid guidelines along the way.

Thai, Australian and US divers supporting them ferried in air tanks and established air supply dumps.



The rescue effort was led by Thai authorities and 1,000 Thai personnel, 30 members of the United States Pacific Command and Australian police officers. Specialists from Japan, China, Myanmar and Laos, were also flown in to help.



