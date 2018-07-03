Thai cave rescue: Cries of 'thank you' greet divers

BANGKOK: Cries of "Thank you, Thank you" greeted rescuers when they finally found the missing 12 teenage boys and their soccer coach on Monday (Jul 2) night inside a flooded cave complex in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.

Two British divers made the first contact with the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach inside the sprawling Tham Luang Cave at about 9.30pm (local time) Monday, 10 days after they went missing.

A dramatic five-minute footage released on the Thai Navy SEAL’s Facebook account late Monday night provided the first glimpse of the missing boys, who were barefoot but still clad in their soccer jerseys, sitting atop a dry boulder inside the dark cave.

Some of the boys were seen wiping away their tears of joy on seeing the rescuers, who comforted and assured them of their safety and related the ongoing efforts to get them out of the cave as soon as possible.

"Not today, not today, we're coming, many people are coming. We're the first," said one of the English-speaking rescuers to the boys and their coach from the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) Football Academy when he was asked when they are leaving the cave.





One of the boys was also heard asking what day it was, to which the rescuers replied: "It’s Monday, you've been here (inside the cave) for 10 days. 10 days. You're very strong. We've been diving for days."

"I am very happy. Thank you so much. Where are you from?" asked one of the boys and the foreign diver replied, "England".

The good news awaited by millions of anxious Thais and others outside the country was finally broken by Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osoththanakorn, who announced it at a media conference near the rescue site at about 11pm.

"The (Royal Thai Navy) SEAL divers informed that they found the 13 (boys and coach) with signs of life," he said, adding that all the boys and their coach were still inside the cave.

NEXT COURSE OF ACTION

Narongsak, who had been the de facto spokesman for the rescue mission, also said that the next immediate plan would be to send doctors and some food to the location where the boys and their coach were found by the rescuers.

He said the doctors, who were capable of diving, would be checking on the boys' health condition first before any attempt to bring them out from the cave, situated near the Thai-Myanmar border.

The sprawling cave complex has been described by cave experts as the fourth largest in Thailand.

Officials also said that they would continue pumping water out of the cave to make it easier for the rescuers to bring the missing people out of the cave as the weatherman had predicted that another wet spell beginning Wednesday could flood the cave once again.

Meanwhile, news of their rescue after 10 excruciating days had also brought jubilation to the families of the boys and their coach who had been keeping vigil and praying near the cave complex.

Teary-eyed but smiling Aisha Wiboonrunrueng, the mother of one of the missing boys who has been waiting patiently near the cave, told the local media that she would cook her 11-year-old son his favourite food, a Thai fried omelette, when he returned home.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, in a statement, wished the boys and their coach a "safe and speedy recovery" while thanking the multinational rescue teams for their efforts.