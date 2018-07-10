Thai cave rescue operation: Day 3 as it happens

CHIANG RAI: An operation to rescue the remaining five people from the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand is set to resume on Tuesday (Jul 10), following the successful evacuation of four more boys on Monday.



Monday's operation brought the total number of those rescued to eight, leaving four more boys and their football coach still trapped in the cave complex, where they have been stranded since Jun 23.

Advertisement

Those still in the cave are in good condition, according to a doctor. Officials hope that it will stay dry on Tuesday so that the rescue operation will go more quickly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9am: Elon Musk also posted a video of conditions inside the cave.

8.15am: Meanwhile, American space entrepreneur Elon Musk has arrived at the flooded cave, with his prototype mini-sub in tow.

He says the "tiny, kid-size submarine" is light enough to be carried by two divers, robust, and small enough to get through narrow gaps.



Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018





Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

8.10am: And a recap of the challenging conditions rescuers and those trapped face:

The boys and their coach have to navigate narrow passages and mud-clogged water with almost zero visibility to get out of the cave complex.



8am: Here's a look at who the 12 Thai boys and their coach are:

READ MORE | Full coverage of the search and rescue operation:

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/topic/Thailand-cave-rescue

