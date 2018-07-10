Thai cave rescue: 2 boys may have pneumonia, says health official

CHIANG RAI: Two of the boys evacuated from the Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand have experienced irregularities in their lungs, with the medical team suspecting pneumonia, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Jessada Chokdamrongsook said in a news briefing on Tuesday (Jul 10).



He was speaking at the Chiang Rai Prachanukrok Hospital, where the boys evacuated from Tham Luang cave complex have been taken.



JUST IN: 2 of first 4 #ThamLuang evacuees from Wild Boar Academy experience irregularities in lungs. Medical team suspects pneumonia. All four had low temperature upon arrival at hospital: Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Jetsada Chokedamrongsuk https://t.co/HwRDwq0cUI — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 10, 2018





All eight boys who have been rescued so far were recovering well, Jessada said. The parents of the first four boys, who were rescued on Sunday, have also visited them in hospital.



"All eight are in good health, no fever. Everyone is in a good mental state," he said, adding that the boys have no issues with their vision.



"The first four who were rescued can stand up and walk around their beds."

The boys - who had low temperatures because they had to dive through cold water - were also vaccinated and given IV drips, Jessada added. In terms of diet, the first four boys to be rescued can now eat regular food after initially being given soft food to eat.

All eight boys are safe, said the health official, but they were exposed for a long time to humidity in the cave and exhausted by the diving.

However they will need to be in hospital for at least a week, he said.

"We miss home", "We're happy": 1st few words spoken by rescued boys after arriving at hospital. They shouldn't be able to go to Russia for World Cup Final as medical team still needs to monitor their conditions. "They can watch on TV" - Jetsada #ThamLuang https://t.co/IRWoSAvC42 — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) July 10, 2018

Those rescued are aged between 12 and 14, he added.

UPDATE: Health officials say that children extracted from the #ThamLuangCave have been checked on their blood, their lungs, given IV drip and vaccines incl against rabies. — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) July 10, 2018





#ThamLuangCave: All of the boys had low temperatures (because they had to dive through cold water), so they’re being warmed up. Two lung x-rays show sign of infection, one had some cuts on the right lower leg. — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) July 10, 2018





The 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in the cave complex on Jun 23. Four boys were rescued on Sunday and four more the day after, with four others and their coach still stranded in the cave.

Jessada also said in his briefing that the boys did not encounter animals inside the cave.

