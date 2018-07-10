Thai cave rescue: 2 boys may have pneumonia, says health official
CHIANG RAI: Two of the boys evacuated from the Tham Luang cave complex in Thailand have experienced irregularities in their lungs, with the medical team suspecting pneumonia, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Jessada Chokdamrongsook said in a news briefing on Tuesday (Jul 10).
He was speaking at the Chiang Rai Prachanukrok Hospital, where the boys evacuated from Tham Luang cave complex have been taken.
All eight boys who have been rescued so far were recovering well, Jessada said. The parents of the first four boys, who were rescued on Sunday, have also visited them in hospital.
"All eight are in good health, no fever. Everyone is in a good mental state," he said, adding that the boys have no issues with their vision.
"The first four who were rescued can stand up and walk around their beds."
The boys - who had low temperatures because they had to dive through cold water - were also vaccinated and given IV drips, Jessada added. In terms of diet, the first four boys to be rescued can now eat regular food after initially being given soft food to eat.
All eight boys are safe, said the health official, but they were exposed for a long time to humidity in the cave and exhausted by the diving.
However they will need to be in hospital for at least a week, he said.
Those rescued are aged between 12 and 14, he added.
The 12 boys and their football coach were trapped in the cave complex on Jun 23. Four boys were rescued on Sunday and four more the day after, with four others and their coach still stranded in the cave.
Jessada also said in his briefing that the boys did not encounter animals inside the cave.
