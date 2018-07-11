'You'll always be with me': Thai cave diver's widow mourns death on social media
SINGAPORE: The wife of Saman Kunan, the former Thai Navy SEAL member who died during a rescue operation to extract 13 people from the Tham Luang cave complex, has taken to social media to express her heartbreak over the loss of her husband.
Kunan died due to a lack of oxygen on his way out of Tham Luang on the morning of Jul 6. He was tasked to deliver oxygen supply in the cave but did not have enough for himself on the way out.
His wife, Valeepoan Kunan, took to Instagram to post memories of the couple and photos of her late husband.
In a post on Jul 7, a day after his death, she said: "You'll always be with me ... there's no one like you ... if you're not with me, I don't want to go on breathing ... because we promised each other we would use the same breathe."
In her latest post on Tuesday, she wrote: "I miss you. I love you so much. I love you like you're my very heart."
A 15 sq m structure for the cremation, which will take place on Saturday, has been completed, according to Thai media, with free shuttle to be provided by a local bus company from Wednesday.
Besides Kunan, several other heroes have emerged due to their role in the rescue operation, including Australian doctor Richard Harris who learnt of his father's death after having emerged from the underground cave complex during the operation.
