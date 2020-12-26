Thailand confirms 110 new COVID-19 infections, including 64 cases linked to country's worst virus outbreak

BANGKOK: Thailand on Saturday (Dec 26) confirmed 110 new COVID-19 infections, of which 64 were local infections, connected to an outbreak in the southwest province of Samut Sakhon, the country's coronavirus worst outbreak yet.

Of the new infections, 30 were among migrant workers and 16 were imported cases, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, told a briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand has a total of 6,020 confirmed cases and 60 deaths.

COVID-19 cases have jumped significantly since an outbreak was detected last week among migrants from Myanmar working at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, a province near the capital Bangkok. Millions of low-wage jobs in Thailand are filled by workers from less affluent neighbouring countries, especially Myanmar.

Since last Sunday, more than 1,000 migrant workers have tested positive for the virus, along with Thais working or living near the seafood market, which supplies much of the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contact tracers tracked possible cases by identifying vendors' major customers, and about 10,000 people at risk have been tested. Cases traced to the Samut Sakhon market have been found in 27 provinces, the government said.



The government on Thursday said it is confident it can contain a major COVID-19 resurgence without a national lockdown, instead relying on provincial controls as the outbreak mainly among migrant workers continues to spread.

“I can assure that the government will do its best,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a live televised address after a meeting of the government’s COVID-19 coordinating centre.

“The Public Health Ministry confirms to me that it is controllable if everyone gives cooperation.”



Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram