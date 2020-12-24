Thailand confirms 67 new COVID-19 infections
BANGKOK: Thailand confirmed 67 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday (Dec 24), of which nine were imported from overseas, the public health ministry said.
All but three of the 58 locally transmitted cases reported were linked to an outbreak discovered at the weekend at a seafood centre near the capital Bangkok, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 taskforce, told a briefing.
Cases have been detected in 27 of the country's provinces since last week.
More than 1,300 infections have been linked to the seafood centre outbreak, the majority of those migrant workers from Myanmar.
