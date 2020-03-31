Thailand reports 127 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Tuesday (Mar 31) 127 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The latest number raise the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 1,651 cases and 10 deaths since the country's first case was reported in January, a health official said.

Infections in Thailand are likely to keep rising, and recently new cases have been reported more in the provinces than in the Thai capital, Bangkok, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, the spokesperson for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said on Monday.



The Thai government on Friday ordered the closing down of more public facilities and businesses to curb the spread of coronavirus, and has extended existing closures until the end of April.

The provinces of Narathiwat and Pattani in southern Thailand are in lockdown while several other provinces have issued orders to restrict the opening and closing times of 24-hour convenience stores.

