Thai court dissolves anti-military Future Forward Party over election loan

BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday (Feb 21) to dissolve opposition Future Forward Party over an election loan from its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to finance its political campaign.

The verdict came after the Election Commission filed a court case alleging the party of violating the Political Party Organic Law.

The law prohibits political parties and their executives from accepting money, assets or other benefits with financial value that could have been acquired illegally.

The allegation came after the party accepted a 191 million baht (US$6 million) loan from its leader Thanathorn to fund its election campaign ahead of the general election on Mar 24 last year, which concluded with a victory for pro-military party Palang Pracharat.

According to the verdict, 16 executive members of the Future Forward Party have been banned from political activities over the next 10 years, starting from Feb 21. They cannot run in future elections, register a new political party or take part in any new political party until 2030.

The affected members include party founder and leader Thanathorn and co-founder Piyabutr Saengkanokkul.

Founded two years ago, the Future Forward Party came third in the 2019 general election, which it claimed was manipulated to favour the Palang Pracharat Party, which pushed General Prayut Chan-o-cha to become Thailand's current prime minister.

General Prayut led a military coup to topple the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra in 2014.