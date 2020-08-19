Thai court issues arrest warrants after protesters tackle royal taboos

BANGKOK: A Thai court issued arrest warrants on Wednesday (Aug 19) for six pro-democracy activists involved in recent rallies that have seen frank discussion of the monarchy and calls for an overhaul of the government.

The near-daily demonstrations by the youth-led movement have been largely tolerated by authorities so far, but police said on Wednesday they now had warrants to arrest half a dozen of the most prominent protesters.

They will be charged with "sedition, computer crimes act, violating the diseases control act and using loudspeakers", Pathum Thani provincial police commander Chayut Marayat told AFP.

Police Lieutenant General Amphol Buarabporn said the activists can "hand themselves in today or whenever but shouldn't bring a crowd".



"If they don't hand themselves in, we can arrest them when they're spotted," he said.



While the use of punitive lese majeste legislation has slowed in recent years, legal observers say the military-aligned government has stepped up other legal mechanisms to target dissent - including using sedition and computer crime laws.

Two of the warrants issued on Wednesday are for protesters previously arrested and bailed - human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and student leader Panupong Jadnok - but they now face fresh charges related to a rally on Aug 10 at Thammasat University.

That rally drew about 5,000 supporters who listened as Anon and Panupong talked about reform of the kingdom's monarchy - a taboo topic in Thailand.

Speakers at weeks of rallies have been openly critical of the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha - a former army chief who seized power in a 2014 coup.

At the Thammasat rally, however, they also demanded greater accounting of palace finances and the abolition of the controversial royal defamation laws which carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits at the apex of Thai power, buttressed by a powerful arch-royalist military and the country's billionaire clans.

Since he ascended the throne in 2016, the king has made unprecedented changes to the institution - including amassing direct control of the palace's fortune, which is estimated to be worth up to US$60 billion.

So far, none of the pro-democracy activists have been charged with royal defamation, but their demands have angered pro-royalist supporters and spurred several smaller counter-protests.

Prayut has said that young people have the right to protest, but that the rally at which the calls for royal reform was made "went too far".



He also said the king had requested no prosecutions under the lese majeste laws for now.

