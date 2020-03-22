Thailand reports its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday (Mar 22), its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," he said urging the public to stay home.

There has been one death in Thailand.

Malls in Bangkok, except for supermarkets, will be closed for 22 days beginning Mar 22 to Apr 12 in a bid to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said in a statement on Saturday.



"For malls, only the areas that sell food and goods that are used in daily life, will be open,” Aswin said in a Facebook live broadcast.



Boxing stadiums, beauty salons and arcades were also included in the closure announcement. Those found violating the order face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Bangkok will also extend the closure of schools and bars for another 22 days.

