Thailand reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday (Apr 28) reported seven more coronavirus cases and two more deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak began in January to 2,938 cases and 54 fatalities.

The numbers extended a trend in fewer new cases, which had been more than 100 per day in the last few weeks.

Of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases, one had no known links and another is under investigation, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.



On Monday, Thailand announced that it will extend a state of emergency over COVID-19 until the end of May.

At the same time, the government will also consider easing some restrictions on businesses and public activities as the number of new cases has eased.

Concerns over a possible second wave of outbreaks prompted the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to recommend extending emergency powers and a nationwide night time curfew for another month.

It also recommended continuing restrictions on travel between provinces and large scale public activities, extending a work from home policy and delaying four public holidays in May.

"The state of emergency has enabled swift and effective actions that led to the domestic reduction of new daily infection," said CCSA spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin.



The new measures are subject to Cabinet approval on Tuesday.

