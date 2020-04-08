Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
Vendors wearing protective face masks wait for costumers on a street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK: Thailand on Wednesday (Apr 8) reported 111 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths.

The dead included a 48-year-old Russian, a 69-year-old Indian and a 69-year-old US national, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the pandemic escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,369 cases and 30 fatalities, while 888 patients have recovered and gone home.

