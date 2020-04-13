Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Monday (Apr 13).

Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, seven without connection to old cases, and three are Thai nationals who had traveled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home.