Thailand records lowest daily COVID-19 tally in more than a month
BANGKOK: Thailand recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Apr 21), a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.
A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand's 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on Mar 14, preceding a surge in new cases that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.
READ: Deserted Thai beaches lure rare turtles to build most nests in 20 years
The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75 per cent, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram