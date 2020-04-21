Thailand records lowest daily COVID-19 tally in more than a month

BANGKOK: Thailand recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Apr 21), a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.

A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thailand's 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on Mar 14, preceding a surge in new cases that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.

The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75 per cent, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram