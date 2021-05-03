Thailand reports new daily record of 31 COVID-19 deaths

BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (May 3) reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the country grapples with a third wave of infections.

The ministry reported 2,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total number of infections to 71,025 since the pandemic began last year.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 276.

