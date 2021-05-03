Thailand reports new daily record of 31 COVID-19 deaths
BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday (May 3) reported a new daily record of 31 coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, as the country grapples with a third wave of infections.
The ministry reported 2,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total number of infections to 71,025 since the pandemic began last year.
The total number of fatalities now stands at 276.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram