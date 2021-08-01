Thailand extends stricter COVID-19 measures until end-August

BANGKOK: Thailand on Sunday (Aug 1) extended tighter containment measures in the capital and high-risk provinces until the end of August, government sources said, to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The restrictions, including travel curbs, mall closures and curfews, will be expanded to 29 provinces from 13, the sources told Reuters.

Restaurants in shopping malls will be allowed to open only for deliveries.

Thailand on Friday banned the dissemination of "false messages" that affect security, drawing accusations from media groups that it is trying to crack down on criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said this week that the spread of fake news had become a major problem causing confusion in society and undermining the government's ability to manage the pandemic.

An emergency decree that took effect on Friday prohibits the dissemination of false messages and distorted news that causes panic, misunderstanding or confusion "affecting state security, abusing the rights of others, and order or good morality of the people".

The decree empowers the state regulator to order service providers to block Internet access to individual IP addresses if it believes they are disseminating false news and to inform the police to take legal action.

The decree comes after the government has faced public criticism over its handling of the pandemic.

